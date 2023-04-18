New York State Teachers Retirement System Boosts Position in Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO)

New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 98,235 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,252 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Victoria’s Secret & Co. were worth $3,515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VSCO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 280,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,407,000 after acquiring an additional 17,208 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 650,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,389,000 after acquiring an additional 7,239 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in Victoria’s Secret & Co. during the 1st quarter worth about $965,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 1,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 94.6% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 23,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,207,000 after acquiring an additional 11,421 shares in the last quarter. 87.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Victoria’s Secret & Co. news, major shareholder International Pte Ltd Bbrc sold 116,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.09, for a total transaction of $5,381,007.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,002,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $368,814,668.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. Stock Up 0.1 %

VSCO stock opened at $33.14 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $35.53 and a 200 day moving average of $38.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of 7.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17. Victoria’s Secret & Co. has a 52 week low of $26.14 and a 52 week high of $52.06.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, March 3rd. The company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. Victoria’s Secret & Co. had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 141.99%. Victoria’s Secret & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.70 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Victoria’s Secret & Co. will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on VSCO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $51.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. UBS Group cut shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Victoria’s Secret & Co. has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.09.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. Profile

(Get Rating)

Victoria's Secret & Co operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate, personal care, and beauty products worldwide. The company offers bras, panties, lingerie, sleepwear, loungewear, and athletic attire and swimwear, as well as fragrances and body care products, and accessories under the Victoria's Secret and PINK brands.

Featured Articles

