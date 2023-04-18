New York State Teachers Retirement System Boosts Stake in Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA)

New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,314 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Ormat Technologies were worth $2,967,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ormat Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Ormat Technologies by 30.0% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 533 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its position in Ormat Technologies by 269.0% in the 3rd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 738 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 538 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in Ormat Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC boosted its position in Ormat Technologies by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,065 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.74% of the company’s stock.

Ormat Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ORA opened at $86.74 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $86.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.49. Ormat Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.28 and a 12 month high of $101.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.14, a P/E/G ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.46.

Ormat Technologies Dividend Announcement

Ormat Technologies ( NYSE:ORA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The energy company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.25. Ormat Technologies had a net margin of 8.97% and a return on equity of 4.60%. The company had revenue of $205.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.33 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. Ormat Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ormat Technologies, Inc. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 7th. Ormat Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 41.03%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Ormat Technologies from $106.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Ormat Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Roth Mkm reduced their price objective on shares of Ormat Technologies from $104.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 27th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Ormat Technologies from $91.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Ormat Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $103.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.33.

Ormat Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ormat Technologies, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electricity, Product and Energy Storage. The Electricity segment focuses on the sale of electricity from the company’s power plants pursuant to power purchase agreements.

Further Reading

