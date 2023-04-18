New York State Teachers Retirement System Boosts Stake in Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC)

New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 104,121 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,356 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Semtech were worth $2,987,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SMTC. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Semtech by 2,792.2% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,582,315 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $46,536,000 after buying an additional 1,527,605 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Semtech by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,735,877 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $256,921,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331,220 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of Semtech by 409.0% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,194,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,116,000 after purchasing an additional 959,400 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its stake in shares of Semtech by 609.8% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 993,051 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,206,000 after purchasing an additional 853,153 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Semtech by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,972,853 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $87,432,000 after purchasing an additional 453,726 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.32% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SMTC opened at $22.74 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $28.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Semtech Co. has a 12 month low of $21.07 and a 12 month high of $65.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 23.69 and a beta of 1.70.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Semtech from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Susquehanna reduced their price target on Semtech from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Semtech in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Northland Securities began coverage on Semtech in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Semtech from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.08.

Semtech Corp. engages in the manufacture and supply of analog and mixed signal semiconductor products for high-end consumer, enterprise computing, communications, and industrial equipment. The firm operates through the following business segments: Protection, Signal Integrity, and Wireless & Sensing.

