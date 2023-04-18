New York State Teachers Retirement System Boosts Stock Position in AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR)

New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 71,780 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in AAR were worth $3,223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AIR. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in AAR during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in AAR in the fourth quarter valued at about $666,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its position in shares of AAR by 91.4% during the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 6,002 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 2,866 shares during the period. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new stake in shares of AAR during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of AAR in the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. 94.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE AIR opened at $54.33 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $53.76 and its 200-day moving average is $48.04. AAR Corp. has a 12-month low of $33.75 and a 12-month high of $56.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.31 and a beta of 1.59.

AAR ( NYSE:AIR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 21st. The aerospace company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.07. AAR had a net margin of 4.75% and a return on equity of 9.46%. The company had revenue of $521.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $487.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that AAR Corp. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Jessica A. Garascia sold 14,552 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.75, for a total transaction of $796,722.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 26,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,437,023.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Jessica A. Garascia sold 14,552 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.75, for a total transaction of $796,722.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 26,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,437,023.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John Mcclain Holmes III sold 14,233 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.03, for a total transaction of $683,610.99. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 268,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,901,386.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 171,731 shares of company stock valued at $9,096,628. Corporate insiders own 7.74% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on AAR from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Truist Financial increased their price target on AAR from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on AAR in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Benchmark increased their target price on shares of AAR from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.67.

AAR Corp. engages in the provision of products and services to commercial aviation and government and defense industries. It operates through the following segments: Aviation Services and Expeditionary Services. The Aviation Services segment consists of aftermarket support and services businesses that provide spares and maintenance support for aircraft operated by commercial and government/defense customers.

