New York State Teachers Retirement System Buys 101,863 Shares of New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB)

New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB – Get Rating) by 33.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 405,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 101,863 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in New York Community Bancorp were worth $3,486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NYCB. Commerce Bank increased its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 7.3% during the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 17,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC increased its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 4.4% during the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 29,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management increased its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 8.7% during the third quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 16,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,288 shares in the last quarter. Amundi increased its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 7.5% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 19,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 1,393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 7.8% during the third quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 19,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 1,418 shares in the last quarter. 63.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get New York Community Bancorp alerts:

New York Community Bancorp Stock Up 4.8 %

NYCB opened at $9.10 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. The stock has a market cap of $6.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.28, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.05. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.81 and a twelve month high of $11.02. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.97.

New York Community Bancorp Announces Dividend

New York Community Bancorp ( NYSE:NYCB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $577.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $410.71 million. New York Community Bancorp had a net margin of 27.79% and a return on equity of 9.32%. As a group, equities analysts expect that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 6th were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 3rd. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.40%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Reginald E. Davis sold 4,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.97, for a total value of $45,862.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 123,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,226,639.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other New York Community Bancorp news, Director Marshall Lux acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.05 per share, with a total value of $50,250.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 17,000 shares in the company, valued at $170,850. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Reginald E. Davis sold 4,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.97, for a total transaction of $45,862.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 123,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,226,639.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NYCB has been the subject of several recent research reports. DA Davidson raised shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.50 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $10.00 to $11.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $10.50 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, New York Community Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.54.

New York Community Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

New York Community Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of multi-family loans on non-luxury rent-regulated buildings that feature below-market rents. It also offers financial products and services to individuals and businesses. The company was founded on July 20, 1993 and is headquartered in Westbury, NY.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NYCB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for New York Community Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New York Community Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.