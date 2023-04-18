New York State Teachers Retirement System Buys 1,670 Shares of Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII)

New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 180,422 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,670 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Oceaneering International were worth $3,156,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Oceaneering International during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in shares of Oceaneering International by 250.1% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,804 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,003 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Oceaneering International by 111.6% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,635 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Oceaneering International by 21,428.6% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,507 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Oceaneering International in the third quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Institutional investors own 89.89% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Oceaneering International news, SVP Earl Childress sold 9,251 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total transaction of $161,892.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 79,391 shares in the company, valued at $1,389,342.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Oceaneering International news, SVP Earl Childress sold 9,251 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total transaction of $161,892.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 79,391 shares in the company, valued at $1,389,342.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Karen H. Beachy sold 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.58, for a total value of $167,010.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $534,185.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.01% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Oceaneering International Stock Up 0.3 %

OII has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays increased their price objective on Oceaneering International from $13.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Oceaneering International in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Oceaneering International in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.60.

Shares of OII stock opened at $18.19 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.96 and a beta of 2.82. Oceaneering International, Inc. has a one year low of $7.25 and a one year high of $22.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.96.

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.13). Oceaneering International had a return on equity of 6.28% and a net margin of 1.26%. The firm had revenue of $536.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $549.29 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Oceaneering International, Inc. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

About Oceaneering International

Oceaneering International, Inc engages in the provision of engineered services and products, and robotic solutions to the offshore energy, defense, aerospace, manufacturing, and entertainment industries. It operates through the following business segments: Subsea Robotics, Manufactured Products, Offshore Projects Group (OPG), Integrity Management & Digital Solutions (IMDS), and Aerospace and Defense Technologies (ADTech).

See Also

