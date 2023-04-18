New York State Teachers Retirement System Buys 2,400 Shares of Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 501,103 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Equitrans Midstream were worth $3,357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bard Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Equitrans Midstream during the fourth quarter worth about $107,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in Equitrans Midstream by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 68,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 6,799 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in Equitrans Midstream by 33.4% in the fourth quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 13,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 3,445 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd bought a new stake in Equitrans Midstream in the fourth quarter worth approximately $424,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in Equitrans Midstream in the fourth quarter worth approximately $115,000. 93.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Equitrans Midstream Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:ETRN opened at $4.88 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.78, a PEG ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.91. Equitrans Midstream Co. has a 12-month low of $4.83 and a 12-month high of $9.90. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.77 and its 200 day moving average is $6.93.

Equitrans Midstream Announces Dividend

Equitrans Midstream ( NYSE:ETRN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.13. The company had revenue of $355.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $336.26 million. Equitrans Midstream had a positive return on equity of 14.20% and a negative net margin of 18.77%. Equitrans Midstream’s quarterly revenue was up 44.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.07) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Equitrans Midstream Co. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 6th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.30%. Equitrans Midstream’s payout ratio is -83.33%.

Insider Activity at Equitrans Midstream

In related news, CFO Kirk R. Oliver bought 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.46 per share, with a total value of $49,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,118 shares in the company, valued at $213,584.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ETRN shares. Citigroup lowered their target price on Equitrans Midstream from $8.00 to $6.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Equitrans Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $9.50 to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Equitrans Midstream from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.00.

Equitrans Midstream Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Equitrans Midstream Corp. engages in the provision of midstream services. It operates through the following segments: Gathering, Transmission, and Water. The Gathering segment includes EQM’s high-pressure gathering lines and FERC-regulated low-pressure gathering lines. The Transmission segment refers to the EQM’s FERC-regulated interstate pipelines and storage system.

Featured Articles

