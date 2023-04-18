New York State Teachers Retirement System Buys 300 Shares of Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,044 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Hexcel were worth $3,651,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hexcel by 140.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 502 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Hexcel by 173.9% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 545 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of Hexcel in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Hexcel by 74.7% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 641 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Hexcel in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. 97.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Hexcel

In related news, insider Thierry Merlot sold 565 shares of Hexcel stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.91, for a total value of $40,064.15. Following the sale, the insider now owns 38,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,695,289.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Marilyn Minus sold 700 shares of Hexcel stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.31, for a total transaction of $49,917.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,672 shares in the company, valued at $261,850.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Thierry Merlot sold 565 shares of Hexcel stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.91, for a total value of $40,064.15. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 38,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,695,289.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,722 shares of company stock valued at $676,077. 1.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hexcel Stock Performance

HXL opened at $68.31 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $69.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.81. Hexcel Co. has a 1 year low of $47.38 and a 1 year high of $74.99. The company has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.16 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $429.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $402.18 million. Hexcel had a return on equity of 7.29% and a net margin of 8.01%. Hexcel’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Hexcel Co. will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hexcel Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th were given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. This is an increase from Hexcel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Hexcel’s payout ratio is currently 33.78%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on HXL. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Hexcel from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. TheStreet raised Hexcel from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Hexcel from $76.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Hexcel from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Hexcel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.13.

Hexcel Profile

Hexcel Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of lightweight structural materials. It operates through the Composite Materials and Engineered Products segments. The Composite Materials segment includes carbon fiber, specialty reinforcements, resins, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, and honeycomb core product lines and pultruded profiles.

