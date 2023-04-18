New York State Teachers Retirement System Cuts Holdings in First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF)

New York State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its holdings in shares of First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 212,545 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,500 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in First Commonwealth Financial were worth $2,969,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FCF. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in First Commonwealth Financial by 994.9% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 839,914 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,272,000 after purchasing an additional 763,201 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 107.1% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,100,043 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,677,000 after buying an additional 568,755 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,611,897 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $69,916,000 after buying an additional 524,228 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 575.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 235,700 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,163,000 after buying an additional 200,800 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,993,881 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $212,147,000 after buying an additional 180,138 shares during the period. 69.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of First Commonwealth Financial stock opened at $12.04 on Tuesday. First Commonwealth Financial Co. has a one year low of $11.57 and a one year high of $16.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.99 and its 200 day moving average is $14.07. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92.

First Commonwealth Financial ( NYSE:FCF Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.05). First Commonwealth Financial had a return on equity of 12.36% and a net margin of 29.90%. The company had revenue of $120.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that First Commonwealth Financial Co. will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Investors of record on Friday, February 3rd were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 2nd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.99%. First Commonwealth Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.29%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FCF. Raymond James cut First Commonwealth Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on First Commonwealth Financial in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, First Commonwealth Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.90.

In other First Commonwealth Financial news, Director Ray T. Charley purchased 3,900 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.85 per share, with a total value of $50,115.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 325,074 shares in the company, valued at $4,177,200.90. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO T Michael Price purchased 13,212 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.87 per share, for a total transaction of $183,250.44. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 321,756 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,462,755.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 21,112 shares of company stock valued at $286,405. 1.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

First Commonwealth Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and commercial banking services. The firm is also involved in providing trust and wealth management services and offers insurance products. The company was founded on November 15, 1982 and is headquartered in Indiana, PA.

