New York State Teachers Retirement System Cuts Stake in Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM)

New York State Teachers Retirement System cut its holdings in shares of Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,896 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 3,200 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Oxford Industries were worth $3,252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. True Signal LP acquired a new position in Oxford Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $636,000. Inspire Investing LLC boosted its position in Oxford Industries by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 2,519 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its position in Oxford Industries by 108.0% during the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 12,550 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,169,000 after acquiring an additional 6,515 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in Oxford Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $577,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Oxford Industries by 1.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 216,107 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $19,402,000 after acquiring an additional 2,351 shares during the last quarter. 92.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oxford Industries Stock Performance

NYSE:OXM opened at $103.61 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 1.55. The company’s 50-day moving average is $111.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.45. Oxford Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $77.81 and a 1-year high of $123.37.

Oxford Industries Increases Dividend

Oxford Industries ( NYSE:OXM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 23rd. The textile maker reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.14. Oxford Industries had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 33.13%. The firm had revenue of $382.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $377.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.68 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Oxford Industries, Inc. will post 11.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. This is a positive change from Oxford Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. Oxford Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.59%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

OXM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Oxford Industries from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Oxford Industries in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Oxford Industries in a report on Friday, March 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Oxford Industries presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $128.00.

About Oxford Industries

Oxford Industries, Inc engages in the design, sourcing, marketing, and distribution of apparel products. Its brands include Tommy Bahama, Lilly Pulitzer, Southern Tide, Johnny Was, TBBC, and Duck Head. The company was founded by John Hicks Lanier and Sartain Lanier in 1942 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

