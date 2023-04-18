New York State Teachers Retirement System Cuts Stock Position in Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN)

New York State Teachers Retirement System cut its holdings in Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 90,533 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Horace Mann Educators were worth $3,383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 4.6% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,425 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $897,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in Horace Mann Educators by 37.7% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 151,823 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,472,000 after buying an additional 41,598 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in Horace Mann Educators by 13.0% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 65,420 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,309,000 after buying an additional 7,527 shares during the period. ARGA Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Horace Mann Educators during the third quarter worth $346,000. Finally, Connable Office Inc. boosted its stake in Horace Mann Educators by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 8,656 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 989 shares during the period.

Horace Mann Educators Stock Up 1.9 %

NYSE:HMN opened at $33.28 on Tuesday. Horace Mann Educators Co. has a twelve month low of $32.02 and a twelve month high of $42.24. The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -475.43 and a beta of 0.40. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Horace Mann Educators Increases Dividend

Horace Mann Educators ( NYSE:HMN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The insurance provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.05. Horace Mann Educators had a positive return on equity of 4.15% and a negative net margin of 0.19%. The business had revenue of $346.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $341.30 million. Analysts anticipate that Horace Mann Educators Co. will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 16th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.97%. This is an increase from Horace Mann Educators’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 15th. Horace Mann Educators’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -1,885.71%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Horace Mann Educators in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Horace Mann Educators from $38.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th.

Insider Transactions at Horace Mann Educators

In related news, EVP Matthew P. Sharpe sold 3,478 shares of Horace Mann Educators stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.99, for a total value of $118,217.22. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,353 shares in the company, valued at $1,847,458.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

About Horace Mann Educators

Horace Mann Educators Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and retirement solutions to educators and school employees. It operates through the following business segments: Property and Casualty, Supplemental, Retirement, Life, and Corporate and Other. The Property and Casualty segment focuses on personal lines of automobile and property insurance products.

