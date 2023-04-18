New York State Teachers Retirement System Decreases Holdings in ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB)

New York State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its holdings in shares of ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 51,940 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in ArcBest were worth $3,638,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ArcBest during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in ArcBest by 190.6% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 462 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in ArcBest by 103.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 689 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ArcBest in the 1st quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in ArcBest in the 2nd quarter worth $58,000. 88.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ArcBest stock opened at $93.79 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. ArcBest Co. has a 1 year low of $65.88 and a 1 year high of $104.87. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.96. The firm has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of 8.04 and a beta of 1.56.

ArcBest ( NASDAQ:ARCB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The transportation company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by ($0.19). ArcBest had a net margin of 5.60% and a return on equity of 32.17%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.79 EPS. ArcBest’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that ArcBest Co. will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 13th. ArcBest’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.12%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of ArcBest from $124.00 to $127.00 in a report on Monday, February 6th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of ArcBest from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ArcBest in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of ArcBest from $90.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of ArcBest from $138.00 to $136.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.00.

ArcBest Corp. is a logistics company which provides end-to-end supply chain services with a focus on innovation. It operates through the following business segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment includes national, inter-regional, and regional transportation of general commodities through standard, expedited, and guaranteed less-than-truckload services.

