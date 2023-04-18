New York State Teachers Retirement System Decreases Stake in Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB)

New York State Teachers Retirement System cut its holdings in Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,885 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Independent Bank were worth $3,199,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 4.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,422,075 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $442,929,000 after buying an additional 215,685 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 2.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,325,701 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $191,187,000 after buying an additional 54,624 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 1.5% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 774,923 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $57,794,000 after buying an additional 11,127 shares in the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 0.9% in the third quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 661,190 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,278,000 after buying an additional 5,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 3.7% in the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 612,510 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,650,000 after buying an additional 21,617 shares in the last quarter. 81.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Christopher Oddleifson sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.80, for a total value of $93,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 95,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,454,562.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

INDB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Independent Bank from $83.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. StockNews.com downgraded Independent Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Independent Bank in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on Independent Bank from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th.

NASDAQ INDB opened at $63.26 on Tuesday. Independent Bank Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $61.06 and a fifty-two week high of $91.65. The stock has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a fifty day moving average of $72.10 and a 200-day moving average of $79.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The bank reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.03. Independent Bank had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 34.83%. The company had revenue of $200.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.81 million. As a group, analysts predict that Independent Bank Corp. will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 27th were issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 24th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. Independent Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.60%.

Independent Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company. The company provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services and is engaged in the sale of retail investments and insurance products in Massachusetts. It offers deposit products, including demand deposits, interest checking, money market accounts, savings accounts, and time certificates of deposit.

