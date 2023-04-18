New York State Teachers Retirement System Decreases Stock Holdings in Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC)

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased its holdings in shares of Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,487 shares of the company’s stock after selling 220 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Graham were worth $3,315,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GHC. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new position in Graham in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Graham by 240.0% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 68 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Graham in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Graham by 119.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Graham in the 3rd quarter valued at $80,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.24% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Graham in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of GHC opened at $600.04 on Tuesday. Graham Holdings has a 52-week low of $525.58 and a 52-week high of $681.70. The company has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of 44.32 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $611.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $613.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 20th will be paid a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 19th. Graham’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.74%.

Graham Holdings Co engages in the provision of education and media services. It operates through the following segments: Education, Television Broadcasting, Manufacturing, Healthcare, SocialCode, and Other Businesses. The Education segment includes professional training and postsecondary education businesses largely outside the U.S.

