New York State Teachers Retirement System Grows Stock Holdings in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY)

New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 416,456 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,154 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Coty were worth $3,565,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Coty by 335.5% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 10,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 8,351 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Coty by 126.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 4,686 shares in the last quarter. Enlightenment Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coty during the third quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Coty during the third quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Finally, Cipher Capital LP increased its position in shares of Coty by 30.8% during the third quarter. Cipher Capital LP now owns 14,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 3,462 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.10% of the company’s stock.

Coty Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of Coty stock opened at $12.19 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.39 billion, a PE ratio of 87.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.86. Coty Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.90 and a 1-year high of $12.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Coty ( NYSE:COTY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.07. Coty had a net margin of 2.51% and a return on equity of 8.83%. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. Coty’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Coty Inc. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on COTY shares. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Coty in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Coty in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Coty from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Coty from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Coty from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.20.

About Coty

Coty, Inc engages in the manufacture, market, sale, and distribution of branded beauty products. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The segments Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific focus on prestige fragrances, prestige skin care, prestige cosmetics, mass color cosmetics, mass fragrance, mass skin care and body care.

