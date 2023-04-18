New York State Teachers Retirement System Grows Stock Holdings in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC)

New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 65,296 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,902 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Encompass Health were worth $3,905,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Encompass Health during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Encompass Health by 67.6% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Encompass Health during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Encompass Health by 128.8% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 871 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Encompass Health by 157.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 905 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EHC opened at $61.39 on Tuesday. Encompass Health Co. has a 52-week low of $44.33 and a 52-week high of $73.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $57.42 and a 200 day moving average of $56.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion, a PE ratio of 22.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Encompass Health ( NYSE:EHC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.03. Encompass Health had a net margin of 5.54% and a return on equity of 16.15%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Encompass Health Co. will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 3rd were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 31st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. Encompass Health’s payout ratio is 22.22%.

In other Encompass Health news, CFO Douglas E. Coltharp sold 17,895 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.78, for a total transaction of $1,087,658.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,097 shares in the company, valued at $3,227,235.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $68.00 to $73.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. TheStreet raised shares of Encompass Health from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.40.

Encompass Health Corp. engages in the provision of post-acute healthcare services. It operates through the Inpatient Rehabilitation and Home Health and Hospice segments. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provide rehabilitative treatment and care to patients who are recovering from stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions and amputations.

