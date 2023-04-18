New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $2.98 Million Stake in Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC)

New York State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,380 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Edgewell Personal Care were worth $2,982,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 0.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,043,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 21,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $829,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 3.6% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 9,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 116.9% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 733 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Edgewell Personal Care by 148.4% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. 94.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EPC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Edgewell Personal Care in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of Edgewell Personal Care in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Edgewell Personal Care in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.43.

Edgewell Personal Care Stock Performance

Shares of EPC opened at $43.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $42.48 and a 200-day moving average of $40.91. Edgewell Personal Care Co has a one year low of $32.00 and a one year high of $45.31. The company has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 23.05 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $469.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $467.90 million. Edgewell Personal Care had a net margin of 4.56% and a return on equity of 8.78%. Edgewell Personal Care’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Edgewell Personal Care Co will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Edgewell Personal Care Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 7th. Edgewell Personal Care’s payout ratio is 32.09%.

About Edgewell Personal Care

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

