New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $3.02 Million Position in Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lowered its holdings in Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 125,661 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Kennametal were worth $3,023,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new position in Kennametal during the 4th quarter valued at $327,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Kennametal by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 33,357 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $803,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Kennametal by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,431,033 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,451,000 after acquiring an additional 72,672 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in Kennametal during the 3rd quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its stake in Kennametal by 143.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 78,713 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,620,000 after acquiring an additional 46,419 shares in the last quarter.

Get Kennametal alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on KMT shares. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Kennametal from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Kennametal from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on Kennametal in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Kennametal from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.71.

Kennametal Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Kennametal stock opened at $26.38 on Tuesday. Kennametal Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.21 and a 52-week high of $30.60. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 2.12.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.05. Kennametal had a return on equity of 10.26% and a net margin of 6.25%. The business had revenue of $497.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $491.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Kennametal Inc. will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

Kennametal Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 14th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 13th. Kennametal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.29%.

About Kennametal

(Get Rating)

Kennametal, Inc engages in the development and application of tungsten carbides, ceramics, and solutions used in metal cutting and extreme wear applications. It operates through the following segments: Metal Cutting and Infrastructure. The Metal Cutting segment develops and manufactures tooling and metal cutting products and services and offers an assortment of standard and custom metal cutting solutions to diverse end markets, including aerospace, general engineering, energy and transportation.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kennametal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kennametal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.