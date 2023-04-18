New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $3.37 Million Stock Holdings in Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI)

New York State Teachers Retirement System cut its holdings in Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI – Get Rating) by 17.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,153 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 9,600 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Carter’s were worth $3,369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Carter’s by 0.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,454,471 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $317,777,000 after acquiring an additional 23,125 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in Carter’s by 1.4% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,241,385 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $206,185,000 after acquiring an additional 30,901 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Carter’s by 6.1% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,791,678 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $117,409,000 after acquiring an additional 103,413 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in Carter’s by 20.7% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,222,938 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $80,139,000 after acquiring an additional 209,604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Carter’s by 14.5% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,178,878 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $77,251,000 after purchasing an additional 149,321 shares during the period. 99.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on CRI. Wedbush lowered shares of Carter’s from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Carter’s from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Carter’s in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.43.

Carter’s Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of CRI stock opened at $68.79 on Tuesday. Carter’s, Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.65 and a 1 year high of $94.93. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The textile maker reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.55. Carter’s had a net margin of 7.78% and a return on equity of 45.25%. The business had revenue of $912.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $897.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.31 earnings per share. Carter’s’s revenue was down 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Carter’s, Inc. will post 5.97 EPS for the current year.

Carter’s Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 7th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 6th. Carter’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.10%.

About Carter’s

Carter’s, Inc engages in the marketing of apparel for babies and young children. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail, U.S. Wholesale, and International. The U.S. retail segment consists of sales of products in retail and online stores. The U.S. Wholesale segment includes sales in the United States of products to wholesale partners.

