New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $3.48 Million Stock Holdings in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lessened its holdings in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 657,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,052 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Genworth Financial were worth $3,476,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Formidable Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Genworth Financial by 1.6% in the third quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 428,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,545,000 after buying an additional 6,881 shares during the period. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Genworth Financial by 6.5% in the third quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 18,416,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,459,000 after buying an additional 1,129,777 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Genworth Financial in the third quarter worth $72,000. Interval Partners LP boosted its position in shares of Genworth Financial by 38.2% in the third quarter. Interval Partners LP now owns 1,109,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,884,000 after buying an additional 306,678 shares during the period. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Genworth Financial by 6.2% in the third quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 17,806,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,322,000 after buying an additional 1,034,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Genworth Financial

In related news, CFO Daniel J. Iv Sheehan sold 250,000 shares of Genworth Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.06, for a total transaction of $1,515,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,132,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,860,059.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Genworth Financial Price Performance

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Genworth Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

GNW opened at $6.18 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.03. Genworth Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.43 and a 1 year high of $6.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.16.

Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter. Genworth Financial had a return on equity of 5.22% and a net margin of 8.11%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.32 EPS.

Genworth Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

Genworth Financial, Inc is a financial services company, which engages in the provision of insurance, wealth management, investment and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Mortgage Insurance, Australia Mortgage Insurance, U.S. Life Insurance, and Runoff. The U.S. Mortgage Insurance segment offers mortgage insurance products predominantly insuring prime-based, individually underwritten residential mortgage loans.

Featured Articles

