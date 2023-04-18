New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $3.56 Million Stake in Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR)

New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,448 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Kemper were worth $3,564,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kemper in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Kemper during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Kemper during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Kemper by 36.4% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,065 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Kemper by 20.8% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,377 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Kemper from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Kemper in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Raymond James raised Kemper from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Kemper in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Kemper from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kemper presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.25.

Kemper Stock Up 3.2 %

NYSE KMPR opened at $54.28 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $58.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.21 and a quick ratio of 0.21. Kemper Co. has a fifty-two week low of $40.65 and a fifty-two week high of $68.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of -11.50 and a beta of 0.89.

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.09. Kemper had a negative return on equity of 5.64% and a negative net margin of 5.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. Equities analysts expect that Kemper Co. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kemper Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 13th were paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 10th. Kemper’s payout ratio is -26.27%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Susan D. Whiting sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.54, for a total value of $66,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $605,380.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Susan D. Whiting sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.54, for a total transaction of $66,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $605,380.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Alberto J. Paracchini bought 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $63.63 per share, with a total value of $31,815.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,065 shares in the company, valued at $67,765.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Kemper Company Profile

Kemper Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the property and casualty insurance, and life and health insurance businesses. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property and Casualty Insurance, and Life and Health Insurance. The Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance segment provides personal and commercial automobile insurance.

Featured Articles

