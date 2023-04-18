New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $3.90 Million Stake in Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI)

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased its holdings in Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 87,938 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Methode Electronics were worth $3,902,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MEI. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Methode Electronics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Methode Electronics during the 2nd quarter valued at $99,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Methode Electronics by 52.1% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,219 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 1,103 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Methode Electronics during the third quarter worth $2,006,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Methode Electronics by 29.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,824 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Methode Electronics alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on MEI shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Methode Electronics in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Methode Electronics from $52.00 to $49.00 in a report on Monday, March 13th.

Methode Electronics Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSE MEI opened at $43.15 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 3.51 and a quick ratio of 2.60. The business’s 50-day moving average is $45.24 and its 200 day moving average is $44.35. Methode Electronics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.91 and a 1 year high of $51.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 18.76 and a beta of 1.12.

Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The electronics maker reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.14). Methode Electronics had a return on equity of 9.29% and a net margin of 7.30%. The firm had revenue of $280.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $284.50 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Methode Electronics, Inc. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Methode Electronics Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. Methode Electronics’s payout ratio is currently 24.35%.

Methode Electronics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Methode Electronics, Inc engages in the manufacture of component and subsystem devices. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Interface, Industrial, and Medical. The Automotive segment supplies electronic and electromechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MEI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Methode Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Methode Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.