New York State Teachers Retirement System Increases Stock Holdings in Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,012 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 659 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Calix were worth $3,970,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Calix by 45.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,446,078 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $319,511,000 after purchasing an additional 2,340,968 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Calix by 35.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,586,440 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $239,713,000 after purchasing an additional 1,453,368 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Calix by 58.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,732,618 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $74,347,000 after purchasing an additional 639,780 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of Calix in the first quarter worth approximately $16,189,000. Finally, Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of Calix by 277.1% in the third quarter. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd now owns 493,219 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $30,155,000 after purchasing an additional 362,413 shares during the last quarter. 81.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Calix alerts:

Calix Stock Performance

Shares of Calix stock opened at $50.31 on Tuesday. Calix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.59 and a 52-week high of $77.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.27 and a beta of 1.55. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $51.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.45.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Calix ( NYSE:CALX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.06. Calix had a return on equity of 6.53% and a net margin of 4.73%. The company had revenue of $244.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.93 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Calix, Inc. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Northland Securities reduced their price target on shares of Calix from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on shares of Calix from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 6th. TheStreet cut shares of Calix from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Calix in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Calix from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Calix presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.22.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider John Matthew Collins sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.48, for a total value of $272,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 16.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Calix

(Get Rating)

Calix, Inc provides cloud and software platforms, systems and services required to realize the unified access network. The firm offers broadband communications access systems and software for fiber and copper-based network architectures that enable communications service providers to transform their networks and connect to their residential and business subscribers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CALX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Calix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.