New York State Teachers Retirement System Lowers Holdings in NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH)

New York State Teachers Retirement System cut its holdings in NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 143,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in NMI were worth $2,989,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in NMI by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 13,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its stake in NMI by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 237,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,102,000 after acquiring an additional 6,308 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC increased its stake in NMI by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 11,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in NMI in the 4th quarter worth approximately $719,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in NMI by 70.9% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 174,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,641,000 after acquiring an additional 72,252 shares during the last quarter. 97.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NMI Stock Performance

Shares of NMI stock opened at $23.18 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.73. The company has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 6.84 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. NMI Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.33 and a 52 week high of $24.72.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NMI ( NASDAQ:NMIH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.86. The company had revenue of $133.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.64 million. NMI had a return on equity of 18.81% and a net margin of 55.97%. NMI’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that NMI Holdings, Inc. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on NMIH shares. Barclays downgraded NMI from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. StockNews.com raised NMI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on NMI from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on NMI from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.38.

Insider Buying and Selling at NMI

In related news, EVP Mohammad Nawaz Yousaf sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.16, for a total transaction of $217,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,724 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,008,051.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NMI Profile

NMI Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of private mortgage guaranty insurance. It focuses on long-term customer relationships, disciplined and proactive risk selection and pricing, fair and transparent claims payment practices, responsive customer service, financial strength, and profitability. The company was founded on May 19, 2011 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

