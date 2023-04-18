New York State Teachers Retirement System Lowers Stake in Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lessened its position in shares of Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,048 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Lindsay were worth $3,916,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Lindsay by 3.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,149 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Lindsay by 23.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lindsay by 0.9% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,069 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,873,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lindsay by 1.2% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 11,362 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,509,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Lindsay by 1.5% in the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 9,076 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,300,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Lindsay alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Lindsay in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Roth Mkm cut their price target on Lindsay from $178.00 to $143.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Lindsay from $196.00 to $166.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $154.75.

Lindsay Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSE:LNN opened at $127.31 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 3.62. Lindsay Co. has a one year low of $116.77 and a one year high of $183.08. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $145.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $156.20. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.62.

Lindsay (NYSE:LNN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.20. Lindsay had a return on equity of 19.80% and a net margin of 10.61%. The firm had revenue of $166.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $192.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. Lindsay’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lindsay Co. will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lindsay Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 16th. Lindsay’s payout ratio is currently 18.94%.

About Lindsay

(Get Rating)

Lindsay Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of irrigation and infrastructure equipment and technology. It operates through the Irrigation and Infrastructure segments. The Irrigation segment includes the manufacture and marketing of center pivot, lateral move, and hose reel irrigation systems, as well as various innovative technology solutions such as GPS positioning and guidance, variable rate irrigation, wireless irrigation management, M2M communication technology, and smartphone applications.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lindsay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lindsay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.