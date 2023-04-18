New York State Teachers Retirement System Lowers Stock Holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA)

New York State Teachers Retirement System reduced its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 309,002 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,884 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT were worth $3,841,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SBRA. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 70.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 46,061 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $686,000 after buying an additional 19,089 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 171.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 37,405 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $557,000 after buying an additional 23,637 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 133.8% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 8,956 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT by 41.2% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 97,847 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after purchasing an additional 28,547 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT by 36.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 26,902 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 7,217 shares during the period. 87.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SBRA opened at $11.66 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.29 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 3.27. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.49. Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.08 and a 1 year high of $16.60.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 13th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 10th. Sabra Health Care REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -352.93%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on Sabra Health Care REIT from $13.00 to $10.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Sabra Health Care REIT from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sabra Health Care REIT in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.56.

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc engages in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property. The company was founded on May 10, 2010 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

