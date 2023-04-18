New York State Teachers Retirement System Lowers Stock Position in Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lessened its holdings in Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 89,415 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Brady were worth $4,211,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ethic Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Brady by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 7,162 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Brady by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,232 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Brady by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,662 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Brady by 67.7% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 743 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Brady by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 4,967 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.57% of the company’s stock.

Brady Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BRC opened at $51.91 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Brady Co. has a 12 month low of $40.52 and a 12 month high of $56.35.

Brady Announces Dividend

Brady ( NYSE:BRC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.03. Brady had a return on equity of 18.44% and a net margin of 12.09%. The firm had revenue of $326.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $319.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Brady Co. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Brady’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.30%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Elizabeth P. Bruno sold 8,500 shares of Brady stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.02, for a total transaction of $459,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 359,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,394,206.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 15.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Brady in a research note on Friday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Brady Company Profile

Get Rating

Brady Corp. engages in the manufacture and market of specialty materials and identification solutions that determines and protects premises, products, and people. The firm operates through the Identification Solutions (IDS) and Workplace Safety (WPS) segments. The IDS segment offers industrial and healthcare identification products.

Featured Stories

