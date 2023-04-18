New York State Teachers Retirement System Purchases 3,792 Shares of Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR)

New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 62,072 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,792 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Worthington Industries were worth $3,086,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cardinal Capital Management boosted its holdings in Worthington Industries by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 12,001 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $597,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Worthington Industries by 2.0% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 18,328 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $969,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in Worthington Industries in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Inspire Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Worthington Industries by 10.5% in the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 5,297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Worthington Industries by 2.3% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 29,577 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,129,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.30% of the company’s stock.

WOR stock opened at $61.91 on Tuesday. Worthington Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.01 and a twelve month high of $65.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $59.85 and its 200-day moving average is $54.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of 14.81 and a beta of 1.25.

Worthington Industries ( NYSE:WOR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $909.00 million. Worthington Industries had a return on equity of 13.98% and a net margin of 3.97%. Worthington Industries’s revenue was down 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Worthington Industries, Inc. will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Worthington Industries’s payout ratio is 29.67%.

In related news, CEO B Andrew Rose sold 18,229 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.48, for a total transaction of $1,084,260.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 503,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,968,343.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Catherine M. Lyttle sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.90, for a total transaction of $629,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 53,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,395,593.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO B Andrew Rose sold 18,229 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.48, for a total value of $1,084,260.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 503,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,968,343.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 30,229 shares of company stock valued at $1,823,861. 39.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WOR. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Worthington Industries from $54.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, March 24th. StockNews.com upgraded Worthington Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, April 1st.

Worthington Industries, Inc engages in processing of value-added steel and manufacturing of metal products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Processing and Pressure Cylinders. The Steel Processing segment consists of Worthington Steel business unit and consolidated joint ventures, which operates steel business and its prices.

