New York State Teachers Retirement System Purchases 94,410 Shares of Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR)

New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR – Get Rating) by 257.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 131,098 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 94,410 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Frontier Communications Parent were worth $3,340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Frontier Communications Parent by 2,144.9% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Frontier Communications Parent in the third quarter worth $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Frontier Communications Parent by 658.7% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 988 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in Frontier Communications Parent during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Frontier Communications Parent during the first quarter valued at about $35,000.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder Ares Management Llc bought 139,522 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.09 per share, for a total transaction of $2,942,518.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 37,094,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $782,326,252.86. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 1,308,214 shares of company stock worth $29,024,828. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Frontier Communications Parent Stock Performance

NASDAQ FYBR opened at $21.63 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.08 and a beta of 0.80. Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.30 and a twelve month high of $30.83. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $24.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.16.

Frontier Communications Parent (NASDAQ:FYBR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Frontier Communications Parent had a return on equity of 9.03% and a net margin of 7.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on FYBR. Cowen boosted their price target on Frontier Communications Parent from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Raymond James raised Frontier Communications Parent from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $36.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, February 27th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Frontier Communications Parent in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Frontier Communications Parent from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, March 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Frontier Communications Parent has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.57.

Frontier Communications Parent Profile

(Get Rating)

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides communications services for consumer and business customers in 25 states in the United States. It offers data and Internet, voice, video, and other services. The company was formerly known as Frontier Communications Corporation and changed its name to Frontier Communications Parent, Inc in April 2021.

Featured Articles

