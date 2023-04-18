New York State Teachers Retirement System Raises Position in Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY)

New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Get Rating) by 15.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 316,160 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,654 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Valley National Bancorp were worth $3,576,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $276,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 179.4% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 34,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 22,120 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 29.2% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 37,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 8,514 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Valley National Bancorp by 16.2% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 35,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 4,951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in Valley National Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.77% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Marc J. Lenner purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.93 per share, with a total value of $54,650.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 93,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,023,813.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Valley National Bancorp Stock Performance

A number of brokerages have issued reports on VLY. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $15.50 to $14.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $13.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $11.50 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.21.

NASDAQ:VLY opened at $8.59 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.60 and a beta of 1.08. Valley National Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $8.26 and a fifty-two week high of $13.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.23.

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $518.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $529.56 million. Valley National Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.24% and a net margin of 26.05%. Analysts expect that Valley National Bancorp will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

Valley National Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.12%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. Valley National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.94%.

Valley National Bancorp Profile

Valley National Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Lending, Commercial Lending, Investment Management, and Corporate and Other Adjustments. The Consumer Lending segment consists of residential mortgage loans, automobile loans and home equity loans, as well as wealth management and insurance services.

Featured Articles

