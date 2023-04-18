New York State Teachers Retirement System Reduces Stake in Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lowered its stake in Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 83,311 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Carpenter Technology were worth $3,078,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRS. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Carpenter Technology in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Carpenter Technology in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Carpenter Technology by 57.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,704 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,356 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Carpenter Technology in the third quarter worth about $171,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Carpenter Technology in the third quarter worth about $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Carpenter Technology alerts:

Carpenter Technology Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE:CRS opened at $46.09 on Tuesday. Carpenter Technology Co. has a 1 year low of $24.76 and a 1 year high of $52.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of -384.05 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Carpenter Technology Announces Dividend

Carpenter Technology ( NYSE:CRS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. Carpenter Technology had a negative net margin of 0.26% and a negative return on equity of 0.78%. The firm had revenue of $579.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $525.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.58) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 46.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Carpenter Technology Co. will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 30th. Carpenter Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently -666.61%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Elizabeth A. Socci sold 5,722 shares of Carpenter Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.56, for a total transaction of $289,304.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $594,332.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on CRS shares. Cowen lifted their price target on Carpenter Technology from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on Carpenter Technology in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Carpenter Technology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Carpenter Technology Corp. engages in the manufacturing, fabrication, and distribution of specialty metals. It operates through the Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products segments. The Specialty Alloys Operations segment is composed of its major premium alloy and stainless-steel manufacturing operations.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Carpenter Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carpenter Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.