New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 100 Shares of Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG)

New York State Teachers Retirement System cut its stake in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 18,075 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Asbury Automotive Group were worth $3,240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 305.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Asbury Automotive Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Asbury Automotive Group by 236.9% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 411 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Asbury Automotive Group by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Asbury Automotive Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $200,000.

Get Asbury Automotive Group alerts:

Insider Transactions at Asbury Automotive Group

In other news, SVP Jed Milstein sold 3,050 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total value of $713,120.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,940,856.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Berman Bridget Ryan sold 1,050 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.44, for a total value of $243,012.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,068,558.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Jed Milstein sold 3,050 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total value of $713,120.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,940,856.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,928 shares of company stock valued at $7,441,409 in the last ninety days. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Asbury Automotive Group Price Performance

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Asbury Automotive Group from $135.00 to $128.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Stephens increased their target price on Asbury Automotive Group to $280.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Asbury Automotive Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of ABG opened at $204.63 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.13. Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $138.88 and a twelve month high of $253.67. The company has a 50 day moving average of $216.27 and a 200-day moving average of $190.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $9.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.23 by $0.89. The company had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.86 billion. Asbury Automotive Group had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 33.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $7.46 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. will post 30.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Asbury Automotive Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc is a franchised automotive retailer. It operates through the Dealerships and Total Care Auto (TCA) segments. The Dealerships segment offers a range of automotive products and services fulfilling the entire vehicle ownership lifecycle including the sale of new and used vehicles and the provision of vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Asbury Automotive Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asbury Automotive Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.