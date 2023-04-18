New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 1,702 Shares of Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA)

New York State Teachers Retirement System reduced its position in shares of Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 40,403 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,702 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Papa John’s International were worth $3,326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PZZA. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Papa John’s International by 192.1% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 641,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,934,000 after purchasing an additional 422,115 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Papa John’s International by 9.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,243,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,085,000 after acquiring an additional 354,372 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Papa John’s International by 123.5% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 295,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,732,000 after acquiring an additional 163,522 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in Papa John’s International by 9,772.9% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 157,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,578,000 after acquiring an additional 155,878 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Papa John’s International by 5.6% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,448,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,441,000 after acquiring an additional 77,255 shares during the period. 99.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on PZZA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Papa John’s International from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Papa John’s International from $96.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Papa John’s International from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Papa John’s International from $92.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Papa John’s International in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.09.

Papa John’s International stock opened at $77.62 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of 41.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.08. Papa John’s International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.74 and a 1-year high of $107.97.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $526.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $524.08 million. Papa John’s International had a net margin of 3.22% and a negative return on equity of 43.32%. Papa John’s International’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Papa John’s International, Inc. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Investors of record on Monday, February 6th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 3rd. Papa John’s International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.36%.

Papa John’s International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Company-owned Restaurants, North America Franchising, North America Commissaries, International Operations, and All Others. The Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants segment consists of the operations of all domestic company-owned restaurants and derives its revenues principally from retail sales of pizza and side items, including breadsticks, cheese sticks, chicken poppers and wings, dessert items, and canned or bottled beverages.

