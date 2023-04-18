New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 1,722 Shares of Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI)

New York State Teachers Retirement System reduced its holdings in shares of Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 178,200 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,722 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Navient were worth $2,931,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in shares of Navient by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,641,958 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $45,019,000 after acquiring an additional 491,644 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Navient by 112.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 904,972 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $13,294,000 after purchasing an additional 478,474 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in Navient by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 459,334 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,426,000 after purchasing an additional 39,700 shares in the last quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC raised its position in Navient by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 440,134 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,466,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Navient by 50.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 407,700 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,704,000 after purchasing an additional 137,100 shares in the last quarter. 70.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Navient Trading Up 0.4 %

NAVI opened at $16.25 on Tuesday. Navient Co. has a 12 month low of $12.45 and a 12 month high of $19.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.58. The company has a current ratio of 11.42, a quick ratio of 11.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.50. The firm has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.52.

Navient Dividend Announcement

Navient ( NASDAQ:NAVI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The credit services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.06). Navient had a return on equity of 16.40% and a net margin of 16.80%. The business had revenue of $232.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $253.74 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Navient Co. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.94%. Navient’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.48%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on NAVI shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Navient from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Stephens lifted their target price on Navient from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Navient from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Navient from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Navient from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Navient

In other Navient news, EVP Stephen M. Hauber sold 11,351 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.17, for a total transaction of $217,598.67. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 217,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,161,442.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 22.10% of the company’s stock.

Navient Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Navient Corp. engages in the provision of asset management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare and government clients at the federal, state and local levels. It operates through the following segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, Business Processing and Other. The Federal Education Loans segment owns FFELP Loans and performs servicing and asset recovery services on FFELP Loan portfolio.

