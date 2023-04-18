New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 1,900 Shares of Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN)

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased its holdings in Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,663 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Materion were worth $3,383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Materion in the third quarter worth $40,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in Materion by 100,000.0% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,001 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Materion in the second quarter valued at $111,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Materion by 23.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,433 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in Materion by 30.4% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,536 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.66% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Materion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Materion from $92.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th.

Shares of NYSE MTRN opened at $114.35 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $107.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.58. Materion Co. has a 1-year low of $64.89 and a 1-year high of $118.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.62 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Materion (NYSE:MTRN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.09. Materion had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 14.05%. The firm had revenue of $434.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $439.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Materion Co. will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 23rd were issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. Materion’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.08%.

In related news, VP Gregory R. Chemnitz sold 577 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $63,470.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 18,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,066,130. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, VP Gregory R. Chemnitz sold 2,423 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $266,530.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 19,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,129,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Gregory R. Chemnitz sold 577 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $63,470.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,066,130. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Materion Corp. engages in the production of engineered materials used in a variety of electrical, electronic, thermal, and structural applications. It operates through the following business segments: Performance Materials, Electronic Materials, Precision Optics, and Other. The Performance Materials segment provides engineered solutions comprised of beryllium and non-beryllium.

