New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 200 Shares of Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA)

New York State Teachers Retirement System reduced its position in Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 41,114 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Strategic Education were worth $3,220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in STRA. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Strategic Education by 19.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 659,560 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $43,783,000 after acquiring an additional 105,375 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Strategic Education by 4.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,538,802 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $168,526,000 after acquiring an additional 103,533 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Strategic Education by 45.4% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 293,481 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $19,481,000 after purchasing an additional 91,674 shares in the last quarter. Triodos Investment Management BV raised its holdings in Strategic Education by 37.5% in the third quarter. Triodos Investment Management BV now owns 275,000 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $16,888,000 after purchasing an additional 75,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clark Estates Inc. NY bought a new position in Strategic Education in the first quarter worth about $4,713,000. 95.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on STRA. TheStreet upgraded shares of Strategic Education from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Strategic Education in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Strategic Education in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Strategic Education in a report on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on Strategic Education from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.33.

Strategic Education Price Performance

Shares of STRA stock opened at $92.83 on Tuesday. Strategic Education, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.43 and a fifty-two week high of $98.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.85, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.07.

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The health services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $269.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $271.68 million. Strategic Education had a return on equity of 3.65% and a net margin of 4.38%. Strategic Education’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Strategic Education, Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Strategic Education Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 13th. Investors of record on Monday, March 6th were given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. Strategic Education’s dividend payout ratio is currently 123.71%.

About Strategic Education

Strategic Education, Inc engages in the provision of educational services. It provides access to education through campus-based and online post-secondary education offerings, as well as through programs to develop job-ready skills. The firm operates through three segments: U.S. Higher Education, Education Technology Services and Australia/New Zealand.

Featured Stories

