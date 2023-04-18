New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 28,522 Shares of Veradigm Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lessened its position in Veradigm Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX – Get Rating) by 13.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 185,762 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 28,522 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Veradigm were worth $3,277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MDRX. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Veradigm by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,323,414 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,803,000 after acquiring an additional 39,210 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Veradigm by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 118,927 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,678,000 after buying an additional 2,157 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in Veradigm by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 86,478 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,948,000 after buying an additional 16,642 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Veradigm by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 34,210 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $768,000 after buying an additional 1,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Veradigm by 57.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 68,294 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,538,000 after buying an additional 24,794 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Veradigm alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MDRX. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Veradigm from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $18.50 in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Veradigm in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Veradigm from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Veradigm in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, SVB Securities cut their target price on shares of Veradigm from $24.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Veradigm has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.58.

Veradigm Stock Up 1.5 %

Veradigm Profile

NASDAQ:MDRX opened at $12.47 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 29.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.95. Veradigm Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.20 and a twelve month high of $23.25. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.24.

(Get Rating)

Veradigm, Inc engages in the provision of clinical, financial, and operational results services. It operates through the Provider and Veradigm segments. The Provider segment includes the hospitals and health systems, ambulatory, CarePort, FollowMyHealth, EPSiTM, EISClassics, and 2bPrecise strategic business units.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Veradigm Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Veradigm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veradigm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.