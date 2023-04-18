New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 2,900 Shares of Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lessened its holdings in shares of Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 299,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,900 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Hope Bancorp were worth $3,835,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Hope Bancorp by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 137,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,906,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Hope Bancorp by 56.1% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,057 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Hope Bancorp by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 18,129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC increased its stake in Hope Bancorp by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 16,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in Hope Bancorp by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 11,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 1,278 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.30% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director William J. Lewis bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.60 per share, with a total value of $106,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $295,602.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.05% of the company’s stock.

Hope Bancorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ HOPE opened at $9.60 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.01. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.53. Hope Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.35 and a fifty-two week high of $16.58.

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $236.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.70 million. Hope Bancorp had a net margin of 28.44% and a return on equity of 10.86%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Hope Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Hope Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 2nd were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 1st. Hope Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.94%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on HOPE. StockNews.com began coverage on Hope Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on Hope Bancorp from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th.

About Hope Bancorp

Hope Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its subsidiary, Bank of Hope. It offers core business banking products for small and medium-sized businesses and individuals. Its products and services include certificate of deposit, online banking, bill payment, mobile banking, credits card, and mortgage loans.

