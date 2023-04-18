New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 300 Shares of M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO)

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased its position in shares of M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 63,640 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in M/I Homes were worth $2,939,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of M/I Homes by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 89,475 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,968,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of M/I Homes by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 17,691 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $817,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of M/I Homes by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 25,510 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,161,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of M/I Homes by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,835 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in M/I Homes by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,524 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MHO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on M/I Homes in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Wedbush lifted their target price on M/I Homes from $63.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th.

M/I Homes Stock Up 2.6 %

MHO stock opened at $63.08 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 5.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.91. M/I Homes, Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.33 and a twelve month high of $64.68. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.96.

M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The construction company reported $5.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.16 by $0.99. M/I Homes had a return on equity of 26.80% and a net margin of 11.88%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that M/I Homes, Inc. will post 11.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at M/I Homes

In other news, CEO Robert H. Schottenstein sold 2,220 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.96, for a total transaction of $137,551.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 83,492 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,173,164.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Phillip G. Creek sold 4,019 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $249,178.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,522 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,458,364. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 40,147 shares of company stock valued at $2,404,310. 4.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

M/I Homes Profile

(Get Rating)

M/I Homes, Inc engages in the construction and development of residential properties. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial Services segments. The Homebuilding segment includes Northern and Southern Homebuilding which designs, markets, constructs, and sells single-family homes and attached townhomes to first-time, millennial, move-up, empty-nester, and luxury buyers.

