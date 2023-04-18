New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 3,844 Shares of BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR)

New York State Teachers Retirement System cut its position in BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 126,977 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,844 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in BellRing Brands were worth $3,256,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BRBR. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in BellRing Brands by 328.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,967,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,293,000 after purchasing an additional 9,940,436 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in BellRing Brands by 183.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,814,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,598,000 after purchasing an additional 6,997,877 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in BellRing Brands by 332.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,676,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,862,000 after purchasing an additional 2,826,014 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in BellRing Brands by 1,640.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,725,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,909,000 after purchasing an additional 2,569,055 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in BellRing Brands by 11,443.3% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,384,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,031,000 after purchasing an additional 2,363,724 shares during the period. 92.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get BellRing Brands alerts:

BellRing Brands Stock Performance

BellRing Brands stock opened at $34.51 on Tuesday. BellRing Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.20 and a 52 week high of $35.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.67 and a 200-day moving average of $27.20.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BellRing Brands ( NYSE:BRBR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.06. BellRing Brands had a negative return on equity of 36.56% and a net margin of 8.29%. The company had revenue of $362.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $342.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. BellRing Brands’s revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that BellRing Brands, Inc. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BRBR. Barclays boosted their price target on BellRing Brands from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on BellRing Brands from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Stephens lifted their price objective on BellRing Brands from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on BellRing Brands from $32.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on BellRing Brands from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, BellRing Brands has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.45.

BellRing Brands Profile

(Get Rating)

BellRing Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various nutrition products in the United States and internationally. It offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, nutrition bars, and other products primarily under the Premier Protein and Dymatize brands. The company sells its products through club, food, drug, mass, eCommerce, specialty, and convenience channels.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BellRing Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BellRing Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.