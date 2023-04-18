New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 500 Shares of Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lessened its holdings in Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 85,168 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Adtalem Global Education were worth $3,023,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 118.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 180,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,374,000 after acquiring an additional 98,052 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 76.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 775 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 70.1% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 109,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,259,000 after purchasing an additional 45,214 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 56.2% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,000 after purchasing an additional 9,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 0.7% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 146,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE:ATGE opened at $39.39 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.02, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.02. Adtalem Global Education Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.85 and a 1 year high of $44.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Adtalem Global Education ( NYSE:ATGE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $363.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $355.14 million. Adtalem Global Education had a return on equity of 13.13% and a net margin of 26.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Adtalem Global Education Inc. will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on ATGE. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Adtalem Global Education in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut Adtalem Global Education from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 29th. Finally, Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Adtalem Global Education in a research report on Friday, February 3rd.

Adtalem Global Education, Inc engages in the provision of workforce solutions. It operates through the following segments: Chamberlain, Walden, and Medical and Veterinary. The Chamberlain segment offers degree and non-degree programs in the nursing and health professions postsecondary education industry.

