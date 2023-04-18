New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 5,420 Shares of Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX)

New York State Teachers Retirement System cut its position in Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 64,438 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,420 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Southwest Gas were worth $3,987,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SWX. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Southwest Gas in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Southwest Gas during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Southwest Gas during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Southwest Gas by 121.7% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 878 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in Southwest Gas by 51.2% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 948 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. 87.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on SWX. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Southwest Gas from $71.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Southwest Gas from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $95.00 target price (down previously from $100.00) on shares of Southwest Gas in a report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Southwest Gas in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.60.

Southwest Gas Stock Down 0.1 %

SWX stock opened at $58.96 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of -20.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.27. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.43. Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.75 and a 52 week high of $95.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by ($0.41). The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Southwest Gas had a negative net margin of 4.10% and a positive return on equity of 5.86%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Southwest Gas Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. Southwest Gas’s dividend payout ratio is presently -86.11%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Southwest Gas

In other Southwest Gas news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn bought 55,154 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $61.00 per share, for a total transaction of $3,364,394.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,520,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $641,756,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Southwest Gas news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn bought 55,154 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $61.00 per share, for a total transaction of $3,364,394.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,520,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $641,756,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn bought 407,466 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $60.11 per share, for a total transaction of $24,492,781.26. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,213,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $613,907,637.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 3,236,622 shares of company stock worth $194,582,985 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Southwest Gas Profile

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc engages in the energy business. It operates through the following business segments: Natural Gas Operations and Utility Infrastructure Services. The Natural Gas Operations segment focuses on purchasing, distribution, and transportation of natural gas in Arizona, California, and Nevada.

