New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 634 Shares of Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lessened its holdings in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 68,645 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 634 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Winnebago Industries were worth $3,618,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WGO. LSV Asset Management grew its position in Winnebago Industries by 143.9% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,059,915 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $56,398,000 after acquiring an additional 625,400 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Winnebago Industries by 13.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,807,506 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $151,689,000 after purchasing an additional 338,099 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Winnebago Industries by 177.1% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 477,500 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,408,000 after purchasing an additional 305,200 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Winnebago Industries by 15.7% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,886,158 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $100,363,000 after purchasing an additional 255,541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Winnebago Industries by 22.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 626,192 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,833,000 after purchasing an additional 116,473 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.63% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Christopher David West sold 7,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.61, for a total transaction of $408,158.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 25,383 shares in the company, valued at $1,436,931.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 4.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Winnebago Industries Trading Down 0.7 %

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WGO. StockNews.com began coverage on Winnebago Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Northcoast Research lowered Winnebago Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Winnebago Industries in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Winnebago Industries from $62.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Winnebago Industries from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.00.

NYSE WGO opened at $58.19 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.17 and a beta of 1.63. Winnebago Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.05 and a 52 week high of $70.53. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $60.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 22nd. The construction company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $866.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $783.72 million. Winnebago Industries had a return on equity of 28.67% and a net margin of 7.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Winnebago Industries, Inc. will post 7.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Winnebago Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 11th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Winnebago Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 11.45%.

Winnebago Industries Profile

Winnebago Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of recreational vehicles and marine products. It operates through the following business segments: Towable, Motorhome, and Marine. The Towable segment includes non-motorized vehicles that are designed to be towed by automobiles, pickup trucks, SUVs, and vans and are used as temporary living quarters for recreational travel.

