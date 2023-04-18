New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 7,241 Shares of YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI)

New York State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its holdings in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 71,793 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,241 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in YETI were worth $2,966,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in YETI by 0.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,556,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,503,000 after acquiring an additional 53,886 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of YETI by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,372,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,208,000 after buying an additional 90,088 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of YETI by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,266,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,865,000 after buying an additional 1,376,536 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of YETI by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,613,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,692,000 after buying an additional 289,335 shares during the period. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of YETI by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,908,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,454,000 after buying an additional 434,669 shares during the period. 94.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

YETI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cowen downgraded shares of YETI from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of YETI from $57.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of YETI from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of YETI from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of YETI from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 24th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.82.

Shares of YETI stock opened at $39.09 on Tuesday. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.86 and a 52-week high of $57.39. The stock has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $39.50 and a 200-day moving average of $39.36.

YETI Holdings, Inc engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of products for the outdoor and recreation market. Its products include coolers, drinkware, travel bags, backpacks, multipurpose buckets, outdoor chairs, blankets, dog bowls, apparel, and accessories. The company was founded by Roy J.

