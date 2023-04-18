New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 8,400 Shares of The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL)

New York State Teachers Retirement System reduced its stake in shares of The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 106,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,400 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Simply Good Foods were worth $4,051,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SMPL. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Simply Good Foods by 7.2% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Simply Good Foods by 1.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 129,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,930,000 after purchasing an additional 2,098 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Simply Good Foods by 2.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 45,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,728,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Simply Good Foods by 11.4% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 74,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,817,000 after purchasing an additional 7,583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Simply Good Foods by 4.8% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. 84.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SMPL has been the topic of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Simply Good Foods in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Simply Good Foods from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Simply Good Foods from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Simply Good Foods from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price objective on Simply Good Foods from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.00.

In other Simply Good Foods news, COO Geoff E. Tanner acquired 6,912 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $36.17 per share, for a total transaction of $250,007.04. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 6,912 shares in the company, valued at $250,007.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Simply Good Foods news, COO Geoff E. Tanner acquired 6,912 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $36.17 per share, for a total transaction of $250,007.04. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 6,912 shares in the company, valued at $250,007.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Jeremy Scott Ivie sold 2,823 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.96, for a total transaction of $104,338.08. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,610 shares in the company, valued at $909,585.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 11.26% of the company’s stock.

Simply Good Foods stock opened at $35.96 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 4.47 and a quick ratio of 3.06. The Simply Good Foods Company has a 1-year low of $29.21 and a 1-year high of $45.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.88 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50-day moving average is $37.43 and its 200 day moving average is $36.92.

Simply Good Foods Company Profile

The Simply Good Foods Co is a consumer packaged food and beverage company, which engages in the development, marketing, and sale of nutritional food and snacking products. Its products include nutrition bars, ready-to-drink shakes, snacks, confectionery, and frozen meals under the Atkins and Quest brands.

