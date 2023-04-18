New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 9,684 Shares of NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR)

New York State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its holdings in shares of NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 163,139 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 9,684 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in NCR were worth $3,819,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of NCR by 350.6% in the 2nd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 1,442 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares in the last quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new position in shares of NCR in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NCR by 58.1% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,863 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NCR in the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in shares of NCR in the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. 92.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of NCR in a report on Friday, March 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on NCR in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on NCR from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

Shares of NYSE:NCR opened at $23.00 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.31. NCR Co. has a 1-year low of $18.06 and a 1-year high of $43.80. The stock has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of 79.31 and a beta of 1.65.

NCR (NYSE:NCR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The information technology services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.01). NCR had a net margin of 0.76% and a return on equity of 26.18%. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that NCR Co. will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NCR Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of consumer transaction solutions. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Retail, Hospitality, and Telecommunications and Technology. The Banking segment offers software, services, and hardware solutions for the financial services industry.

