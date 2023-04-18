NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT) Shares Purchased by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT – Get Rating) by 51.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 10,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,620 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust were worth $462,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NXRT. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 0.6% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 21,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,955,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 3.4% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 7,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 0.7% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 37,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,510,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 12.6% during the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 2,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the period. 77.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE NXRT opened at $43.87 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 2.51. NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.67 and a 12-month high of $95.04. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of -125.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $45.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.21.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. NexPoint Residential Trust’s payout ratio is -479.99%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 1st. Truist Financial raised their price target on NexPoint Residential Trust from $46.00 to $49.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. TheStreet cut NexPoint Residential Trust from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.20.

NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition, management, and disposition of multifamily assets. It also focuses on providing lifestyle amenities and upgraded living spaces to low and moderate income renters in the Southeastern United States and Texas. The company was founded on September 19, 2014 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

