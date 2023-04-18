NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT) Shares Purchased by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT – Get Rating) by 51.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,620 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust were worth $462,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. increased its position in NexPoint Residential Trust by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. now owns 60,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,629,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust during the 4th quarter worth $406,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 40.4% in the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,052,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,794,000 after buying an additional 302,858 shares during the period. Penn Capital Management Company LLC boosted its holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust by 163.6% in the third quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 55,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,551,000 after acquiring an additional 34,257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in NexPoint Residential Trust by 2.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 260,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,056,000 after acquiring an additional 6,644 shares during the period. 77.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NXRT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group downgraded NexPoint Residential Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 9th. TheStreet cut shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 1st. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from $46.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NexPoint Residential Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.20.

NYSE NXRT opened at $43.87 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.21. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -125.34, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.07. NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.67 and a 52 week high of $95.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.83%. NexPoint Residential Trust’s payout ratio is currently -479.99%.

NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition, management, and disposition of multifamily assets. It also focuses on providing lifestyle amenities and upgraded living spaces to low and moderate income renters in the Southeastern United States and Texas. The company was founded on September 19, 2014 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

