Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) Stock Position Decreased by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC decreased its position in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Rating) by 62.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,041 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,117 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Nexstar Media Group were worth $532,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 4.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 11.7% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 23,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,522,000 after acquiring an additional 2,510 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nexstar Media Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $171,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Nexstar Media Group by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,714,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,233,000 after buying an additional 12,720 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Nexstar Media Group by 19.1% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $714,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NXST opened at $177.95 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. The company has a market cap of $6.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.48. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $151.01 and a 12-month high of $217.76. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $179.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $179.38.

Nexstar Media Group ( NASDAQ:NXST Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $8.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.57 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. Nexstar Media Group had a net margin of 18.64% and a return on equity of 37.40%. On average, research analysts expect that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 11.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th were given a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. This is a positive change from Nexstar Media Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.36%.

In related news, EVP Brett Jenkins sold 448 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.04, for a total transaction of $73,489.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,588,539.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, COO Thomas Carter sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.92, for a total value of $256,088.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 80,052 shares in the company, valued at $14,643,111.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Brett Jenkins sold 448 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.04, for a total transaction of $73,489.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,588,539.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 8,084 shares of company stock valued at $1,373,441. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NXST has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $235.00 price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.00.

Nexstar Media Group, Inc is a television broadcasting and digital media company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services. The firm offers services free over-the-air programming which includes programs produced by networks with which the stations are affiliated, programs that the stations produce, and first-run and rerun syndicated programs that the stations acquire.

