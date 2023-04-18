Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) Price Target Cut to $225.00

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $245.00 to $225.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the railroad operator’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised Norfolk Southern from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $177.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Norfolk Southern from $285.00 to $275.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Argus cut Norfolk Southern from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Norfolk Southern from $266.00 to $258.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Norfolk Southern from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $255.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Norfolk Southern has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $247.70.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

Norfolk Southern Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NSC opened at $209.71 on Monday. Norfolk Southern has a 52 week low of $196.33 and a 52 week high of $276.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $52.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.09, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $217.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $232.09.

Norfolk Southern Increases Dividend

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The railroad operator reported $3.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.01. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 24.98% and a net margin of 25.66%. The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Norfolk Southern will post 13.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 3rd were given a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. This is a positive change from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 2nd. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.85%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Norfolk Southern by 14.6% in the third quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,714 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. National Pension Service boosted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 0.9% during the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 378,114 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $81,124,000 after buying an additional 3,494 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 36.4% during the third quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 9,368 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,964,000 after buying an additional 2,499 shares during the period. Gallacher Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the fourth quarter worth $408,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 11.9% during the third quarter. Founders Capital Management LLC now owns 2,247 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $471,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. 72.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Norfolk Southern

(Get Rating)

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company also transports overseas freight through several Atlantic and Gulf Coast ports. Its services include property leases and sales, wire line or pipeline and fiber optics projects, access property, managing private crossings, promoting businesses with signboards, and natural resource management.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.